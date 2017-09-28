Kamuflerede kroppe – kan du få øje på dem alle?

Today i made #camoflage bodypainting in Lofoten Kvalvika beach. Its was raining for 2 hours while hiking to the top and we where creating this art till i could not feel my hands while painting and taking pictures and model froze her feets. This all is so worth with it and our hearts Are full Of Happynes Love and joy Of making it happen!! Photography and bodypaint by#vilijavitkute model Anna. #bodypaint #lofoten #visitnorway #art #mountain #hike #kvalvika #nature #north #norway #arcticcircle

