© Vilija Vitkute

Kamuflerede kroppe – kan du få øje på dem alle?

Body paint: Med imponerende kunstneriske evner får Vilija Vitkute menneskekroppe til at smelte ind i landskabet.

28. september 2017 af Helle Helle Kjems
Den unge svenske kunstner Vilija Vitkute har skabt interessant kunst med et ikke så ofte brugt fænomen: Boby paint. Ved at male kvindekroppe foran smukke landskaber og rum, får hun dem med malingen til at forsvinde ind i baggrunden. 

Med modige og tålmodige modeller samt et mindre hold, drager Vilija ud i naturen og skaber den smukke kunst. Nogle af billederne er taget på Lofoten i Norge, hvor temperaturen ikke er alt for høj, der kommer hendes evner på prøve, da hun hurtigt skal male modellerne, inden de og resten af holdet fryser helt til. 

På trods af hårde betingelser og smukt men anderledes lærred, skaber hun imponerende billeder. 

Bodypaint and Photography by @vilija_vitkute Model Justyne #Lofoten #henningsvær #norway #bodypaint

A post shared by Vilija Vitkute ART (@vilija_vitkute) on

Du kan se mere af Vilija Vitkutes arbejde på hendes instagram og hjemmeside

