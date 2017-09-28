Kamuflerede kroppe – kan du få øje på dem alle?

Den unge svenske kunstner Vilija Vitkute har skabt interessant kunst med et ikke så ofte brugt fænomen: Boby paint. Ved at male kvindekroppe foran smukke landskaber og rum, får hun dem med malingen til at forsvinde ind i baggrunden.
Med modige og tålmodige modeller samt et mindre hold, drager Vilija ud i naturen og skaber den smukke kunst. Nogle af billederne er taget på Lofoten i Norge, hvor temperaturen ikke er alt for høj, der kommer hendes evner på prøve, da hun hurtigt skal male modellerne, inden de og resten af holdet fryser helt til.
På trods af hårde betingelser og smukt men anderledes lærred, skaber hun imponerende billeder.
Today i made #camoflage bodypainting in Lofoten Kvalvika beach. Its was raining for 2 hours while hiking to the top and we where creating this art till i could not feel my hands while painting and taking pictures and model froze her feets. This all is so worth with it and our hearts Are full Of Happynes Love and joy Of making it happen!! Photography and bodypaint by#vilijavitkute model Anna. #bodypaint #lofoten #visitnorway #art #mountain #hike #kvalvika #nature #north #norway #arcticcircle
The power of meditation and breathing in and out while getting painted by Europe biggest glacier #vatnajokull in #iceland 3am in a early morning of late March in - 2/3 degrees. I'm very proud of it and magical results ❄️🌬🌊☃️the bodypaint by one and only Johannes Stoetter 🐸 #nature #ice #iceberg #glacier #meditation
Glad midsommar! "Bli ett med natur" Unseen scene from @amerikaband music video making with @viktorhelge @juliusaspman and @linneasigneothilia in Alby woods. Bodypaint/Photography - Vilija Vitkute Model/Dancer - Linnéa Sundling #midsommar #natur #skogen #alby #woods #stones #green #onewithnature #bodypaint #illiusion #art #photography