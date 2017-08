Fortryllende tip gør din drink smuk og kølig

i felt a bit silly writing down a recipe explaining how to put fruit in an ice cube tray, but then @thefeedfeed added it to the herbs & spices recipe category on their website.✨ya just never know which of your ideas will intrigue or inspire somebody else! in this case, it was ice cubes, people. ice. cubes. ya digg? 💡☄🎨💫🔭🎷📚🆒

A post shared by Quinn Poer (@qpo) on Feb 18, 2016 at 6:09pm PST