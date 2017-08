Utrolige insekter lavet af blomster

Natura Insects Series2: Butterflies (4/9) The summer gardening season here in Montreal is slowly coming to an end. But before it does, I wanted to use some of the warmer colour petals as a reminder of the bright sunshines and burning sunsets that summer gifted us this year. - - - #nature #insects #colour #flower #arrangment #ikebana #butterfliesofinstagram #butterfly #creative #creativity #art #designs #designer #montreal #mtl #japan #Tokyo #summer

